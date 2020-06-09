Scattered Thunderstorms with Quick Heavy Downpours This Evening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today and Wednesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. The remnants of Cristobal will bring gusty winds, some thunderstorms and the possibility of short duration, localized flooding.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will push through the FOX19 NOW viewing area this evening and come to an end before midnight. Storms will re-fire tomorrow afternoon.
Rainfall totals will not be great and we will see a couple days of brisk winds with gusts to 40 mph and a few intense, brief downpours.
Late tomorrow cooler, less humid air arrives and a stay through the weekend.
