Sheriff: Man shot in Augusta flown to Cincinnati hospital

AUGUSTA, Ky. (FOX19) - A shooting investigation is underway this morning in northern Kentucky.
A man was shot in Augusta and flown to a hospital in Cincinnati early Tuesday, according to the Bracken County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police.
The shooting was reported on Dutch Ridge Road just before 12:30 a.m., they said.
The victim was was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His name and condition were not released.
No arrests have been made, they said.
Kentucky State Police and the Bracken County Sheriff’s Office are on scene investigating, dispatchers said.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.