Sultry Overnight - Thunderstorms Re-Fire Tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The threat of severe storms has ended and the weather wil be trouble-free until tomorrow afternoon.
Wednesday is another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. The remnants of Cristobal will be well north of the FOX19 NOW viewing area but as it merges with a cold front gusty winds, strong thunderstorms and the possibility of short duration, localized flooding will return to the artea,
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will push through the FOX19 NOW viewing area and come to an end during tomorrow evening.
Late tomorrow cooler, much less humid air arrives and a stay through the weekend.
