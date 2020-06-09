Teen arrested in Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ky. (FOX19) - An 18-year-old man is under arrest in an Augusta shooting early Tuesday, according to the Kentucky State Police.
Dillon Basford is held at the Mason County Detention Center on an assault charge, police said in a news release.
He’s accused of shooting a 25-year-old man during what police describe as a physical altercation on Dutch Ridge Road just before 12:30 a.m.
According to the initial investigation, police said Basford discharged several rounds from a long gun, striking the victim.
Christopher Downs, 25, was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.