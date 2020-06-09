‘Hottest day of the year so far’ could bring severe storms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tuesday is expected be the hottest day of the year so far with increasing humidity pushing our feel-like temperatures into the 90s this afternoon.
“Temperatures in the lower 90s with humid conditions make today the hottest the day of the year so far for many,” The National Weather Service in Wilmington said in a Special Weather Statement.
Along with the heat, we could see severe storms both Tuesday and Wednesday. Both are FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days.
“The remnants of Cristobal will bring gusty winds, some thunderstorms, hail and the possibility of short duration, localized flooding,” says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Marzullo says to watch for strong scattered thunderstorms 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The greater risk for severe weather will be Wednesday evening starting at 5 p.m.
“This is where we can see more widespread wind damage and localized flash flooding with a line of heavy thunderstorms pushing through,” he says. “This moves out Wednesday late night and we are cooler and less humid through the weekend.”
Temperatures approaching the weekend will be in the upper 70s with low humidity and dry skies, according to Marzullo’s extended forecast.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.