Tri-State casinos announce reopening dates

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hollywood and Rising Star casinos have announced their reopening dates after being closed for months due to the coronavirus.
Rising Star Casino will open on Monday, June 15 and Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati will open on Friday, June 19.
“We are excited and grateful to resume operations for our guests, team members, and the community. We want everyone who enters our doors to know that their health and safety is our number one priority," President of HRCC George Goldhoff said.
New protocols at the Hard Rock will include temperature checks upon entry, physical social distancing, plexiglass partitions, and reduced capacity. All team members and guests will be required to wear masks at all times.
“We are taking all precautionary measures to deliver amplified service the safest way possible. As we return to a new entertainment environment, we ask guests to be mindful of others as they enjoy their time at HRCC. We will do our best to minimize wait times however, safety protocols come first and there will be some delays in our new world,” Goldhoff said.
At Rising Star, Guest health screenings will be conducted before entering the casino. This includes temperature checks and health questions. All guests are encouraged to wear facial coverings and they will be available for patrons.
For more information, visit the Hard Rock website and Rising Star website.
