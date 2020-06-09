Gov. DeWine announces new law enforcement office to help with recruitment of minorities, women

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a new Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment within the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services to help local agencies with the recruitment and retention of minorities and women in law enforcement.
“This is just my first round of announcements related to meaningful law enforcement reform. Many necessary changes will require legislative action, and we are working on other ideas with the law enforcement community, elected officials, and community organizations,” he said.
Gov. DeWine said 79% of Ohio’s law enforcement officers work for an agency that is certified, or in the process of becoming certified, in Ohio’s use-of-force and hiring/recruitment standards.
However, he said the total number of certified agencies is only around half of all Ohio’s departments.
“Regardless of why some agencies have not become certified, I’m encouraging the 400 plus agencies that are not certified to begin working on this process today,” Gov. DeWine said.
He also directed the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board to begin developing a new minimum standard on law enforcement’s response to mass protests.
“Through this standard, we want our peaceful demonstrators to feel safe when asserting their First Amendment rights and for the public to be protected against violence and destruction of their property,” Gov. DeWine said.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 39,162 coronavirus cases and 2,421 deaths.
Gov. DeWine said as of last week, the state has distributed over 30 million pieces of PPE. Of these, 27.8 million pieces have been shipped to county EMAs for local distribution.
“We have provided PPE to our state institutional agencies to ensure they have a 90-day supply. And we are providing PPE to the Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services, through their Office of Pharmacy Services, to support requests for PPE from state agencies, boards, and commissions,” he said.
Gov. DeWine said the state is also looking at longer-term contracts for ventilators and N95 masks.
On Tuesday, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced that driver examination station skills testing will resume on Friday, June 12.
Zoos, cinemas, museums, and playgrounds are among many recreational and entertainment facilities that can reopen in Ohio this week, with COVID-19 precautions and restrictions.
Entertainment venues listed below may open beginning Wednesday, June 10 if they follow Retail, Consumer, Service & Entertainment Guidelines, and other applicable additional guidance, Gov. Mike DeWine has said.
They are:
- Aquariums
- Art galleries
- Country clubs
- Ice skating rinks
- Indoor family entertainment centers
- Indoor sports facilities
- Laser tag facilities
- Movie theaters (indoor)
- Museums
- Playgrounds (outdoor)
- Public recreation centers
- Roller skating rinks
- Social clubs
- Trampoline parks
- Zoos
These facilities will have several virus precautions in place including social distancing and requirements for facial coverings.
Ohio’s casinos, amusement parks, and water parks can reopen Friday, June 19, the governor announced on Friday.
