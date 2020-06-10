Belterra Park, Belterra Casino Resort to open next week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Belterra Park Cincinnati and Belterra Casino Resort in Florence, Indiana will open for gaming the week of June 15, pending regulatory approval.
Belterra Casino Resort will reopen at 11 a.m. EST on Monday, June 15, and Belterra Park will reopen for gaming at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, June 19.
Casino officials say they will limit the number of people inside in order to comply with state guidelines.
“Protecting the health and safety of our guests, team members and the community will be our top priority as we get ready to reopen Belterra Park Cincinnati,” Chris Corrado, Vice President and General Manager of Belterra Park, said.
In addition, some amenities will also have limited capacity and hours.
“We are excited to return to business at Belterra Resort and look forward to providing every guest an enjoyable experience in a safe environment,” Peter Chu, Vice President and General Manager of Belterra Casino Resort, said.
Safety protocols for the casinos include:
- Mandatory face coverings and temperature checks for all team members;
- Social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions across all customer and team member areas, including casino floors and restaurants;
- Enhanced cleaning and sanitation of all high-touch surfaces, including door handles, gaming machines, table games, handrails, and elevator buttons;
- Increased placement of hand sanitizer dispensers throughout our properties;
- Required training for all team members on our safety protocols.
More information about the casino schedules and amenities may be found at www.belterracasino.com and www.belterrapark.com
