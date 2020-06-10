Butler Co. highway renamed in honor of fallen Green Beret

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown officials renamed a stretch of Ohio State Route 122 Wednesday after a former U.S. Army Green Beret.
Sgt. Charles E. Carpenter was killed in combat more than 50 years ago during the Vietnam War.
Now part of SR-122 bears his name. The Charles "E" Carpenter Memorial Highway runs for three miles from Towne Boulevard to Wicoff Street.
Middletown VFW Post 3809 provided the honor guard for the naming ceremony.
“This is an incredible honor,” Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey said. “How honored Middletown is to have this road named after Sergeant Carpenter.”
Carpenter was 27-years-old in 1969 and on his third tour of duty in Vietnam when he as killed by small arms fire in a hostile conflict.
“People like Sergeant Carpenter and his family have given so much so that we have the opportunity to pursue the American dream," Condrey said.
As family and friends gathered to watch the highway sign go up, State Senator Bill Coley said young people who drive by and see it will get on their smart phones and search Carpenter’s name.
“And they’ll see a hero and a role model that they can look up to and they can model their life after," Coley said. "Not some athlete or some musician or some phony baloney politician, but somebody who was real, who lived on this planet and who gave all for this country.”
The city also proclaimed Wednesday as Sergeant First Class Charles E. Carpenter Day in Middletown
