Clermont County park playgrounds officially open

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Clermont County’s playgrounds are open as of Wednesday, according to the Clermont County Park District.
The district has playgrounds at Shor Park in Union Township, Chilo Lock 34 Park in Chilo and Sycamore Park in Batavia, according to District Spokesperson Mark Motz.
Motz adds the new playground at Pattison Park outside Owensville is not complete, but should be ready for visitors later this year.
Restroom facilities in the parks remain closed, but port-a-potties are available.
Hiking trails, walking paths and river accesses in the all the parks remained open and busy throughout the health crisis, Motz says.
“The experts have said since they started placing restrictions back in March that exercising and getting some fresh air is a good idea,” Park District Director Chris Clingman said. “We are glad people have been active in our parks all along.
“We are pleased to re-open our playgrounds and give children and families even more opportunities to get active outside. We will conduct daily sanitizing on the play sets and encourage our guests to continue maintaining social distancing when they visit.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.