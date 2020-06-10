College Hill theatre to show drive-in movies all summer long

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - College Hill’s Hollywood Theatre will be hosting drive-in movies for the rest of the summer.
The College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation began the drive-in event to raise funds for the historic theatre Memorial Day weekend.
Now, due to the event’s success, the plan is to continue hosting movies at the theatre through Labor Day.
“In the middle of a turbulent time like this, we need to do whatever we can to keep our community strong," CHCURC Director Seth Walsh said. "What better way to do that through a Drive-In movie theater? By hosting a consistent event like this, we’re able to build strong bonds with our neighbors, even in a time of real uncertainty.”
During the first two weekends in June, movies will be shown Friday and Saturday, according to CHCURC.
Starting June 18, movies will be shown Thursday-Sunday.
Films start when the sun goes down around 9:15 p.m. Parking begins at 8:15 p.m.
- Friday, June 12: Hook
- Saturday, June 13: Star Wars – A New Hope
- Thursday, June 18: Madagascar
- Friday, June 19: The Hate U Give
- Saturday, June 20: Star Wars – Return of the Jedi
- Sunday, June 21: Love, Simon
- Thursday, June 25: Fever Pitch
- Friday, June 26: Sonic The Hedgehog
- Saturday, June 27: The Martian
- Sunday, June 28: Arrival
Tickets are $20 per car. For more information, visit the theatre’s event website.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.