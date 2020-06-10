CPS plans for fall classes include risks, tradeoffs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public School District students and employees may return to the classroom in the fall, but any of four plans for doing so will involve certain tradeoffs.
CPS officials revealed the district’s early recommendations for fall classes Wednesday, including four distinct approaches: Full in-person learning, remote learning, blended learning and a hybrid approach.
The district intends to have a final plan approved by the school board June 22.
The recommendations spell out what in-person learning might look like in the fall:
- Staggered dismissals so students don’t congregate in the halls;
- Small in-person classes with teachers changing classrooms rather than students;
- Meals in classrooms rather than cafeterias;
- Masks worn by studs and staff;
- Temperature screenings on buses and in classrooms.
But social distancing could be a problem. CDC guidelines continue to recommend six feet of distance between people to limit the spread of COVID-19, but the district says it probably doesn’t have the space to do that for all its students — neither in its classrooms nor on its buses.
Holding in-person classes remains the best option from a student learning and emotional support perspective, the district says, but either students will have to be closer than six feet apart or the district will have to come up with creative uses of space, including using gyms and auditoriums, to solve its capacity problem.
An in-person, five-days-per-week class approach would also be the most expensive option, as it would require additional staff and resources to implement.
Remote learning introduces less risk of spreading COVID-19, but parents and teachers alike are concerned about how effective it really is.
In a CPS survey conducted in early June, 71 percent of parents and 82 percent of CPS employees said they were “extremely concerned or concerned” about their students’ ability to efficiently learn in a remote environment.
Remote learning also introduces problems of device access, internet access and technical support.
Blended learning is a third option. It involves a “flipped classroom” where students consume information at home they would normally get during in-class lectures then show up in-person to complete assignments or receive further instruction.
Blended learning would have students show up to class once or twice per week and do remote learning otherwise.
The final option is a hybrid model. Pre-K and specialized classrooms would meet in-person five-days per week, while grades 7-12 would do remote learning with one in-person classroom setting per month.
