Dozens of dogs found hoarded in Warren Co. home now up for adoption

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Dozens of dogs were found hoarded in a Monroe, Ohio home Wednesday, according to the Animal Friends Humane Society.
Forty-six dogs ranging between three weeks and 10 years of age we removed from the home, the rescue group said in a Facebook post.
The family reportedly said they had gotten in over their heads when the dogs began to breed and produce multiple litters. They added they were “very relived” to have help and willingly signed the dogs over to the care and custody of Animal Friends, the group said.
The dogs, though flea-ridden upon being found, appear to be healthy, according to Animal Friends.
“They’re stressed at the moment, which we expect when we take in a large group of animals from one setting,” the group said. “But they all have great personalities, and you can tell they were loved and paid attention to in their home.”
The dogs have received their age-appropriate vaccines, flea prevention and heart worm tests and been de-wormed, according to the group.
Eighteen have already been transferred into the care of two local rescue groups. The remaining dogs will be available for viewing beginning Thursday.
If you’re considering adopting one, you’re encouraged to fill out an adoption application and submit it immediately.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.