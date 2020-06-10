Driver ODs with 2 children in car, crashes into Cincy Ballet construction site

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A heroin-impaired driver crashed into the fencing around a construction site in Walnut Hills early Wednesday evening, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
The crash occurred on southbound Gilbert Avenue near Eden Park Drive at the site of the Cincinnati Ballet’s new $30 million dance center.
CPD says a 2-year-old and 4-year-old were passengers in the car at the time of the crash.
Two adults were also in the car at the time. The adults had to be revived with Narcan, police say.
The driver of the car is being charged with OVI and child endangerment, according to CPD.
Police say traffic is currently blocked between Elsinore Avenue and Eden Park Drive due to downed wires.
The crash comes as CPD says there have been 11 confirmed heroin overdoses in the city since midnight, with two of those incidents involving adults caring for children.
Earlier in the day, Hamilton County Public Health issued an advisory about the high recent number of overdoses and overdose deaths. Fentanyl is suspected.
