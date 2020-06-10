‘Enhanced risk’ for severe storms: Damaging winds, tornadoes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The risk has increased for severe storms in the Tri-State Wednesday afternoon and evening.
It’s a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
The Storm Prediction Center upgraded our risk of severe weather to “enhanced” north of the Ohio River. A “slight” risk covers the rest of our counties.
The Storm Prediction Center uses a five-point scale, ranging from “marginal” to “high” risk. An “enhanced” risk is the middle option. It means there is an enhanced potential for dangerous weather compared to “slight” risk areas.
The remnants of Cristobal will be well north of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, but we will see strong storms as it merges with a cold front, says Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Widespread damaging winds and possible tornadoes will be the biggest threats, especially north of the Ohio River, he says.
You also should expect heavy downpours and power outages. These storms will be quick-moving but cause damage.
The severe risk window is noon to 9 p.m. the best chance 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Marzullo.
It will be hot and humid again with a high of 86 degrees.
Much cooler air is expected to arrive once the storms pass through late Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.