Family of murder victim hoping for justice a year later

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Tri-State family is still searching for answers almost a year after their loved one was killed.
Eric Shields, 16, was shot in the West End in August 2019. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Hopkins Street.
He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.
Shield would have turned 17 years old on Wednesday.
His family maintains he was not the intended target.
“We just want someone to just go in the closet, make a phone call," Shields’s cousin, Donald Bush, said. "Go to the car, quick phone call. It’s a year later. It’s time to make some noise. It would be a wonderful birthday gift if someone could just dial that number and let us know who did it.”
The family is doing everything they can to honor and remember Shields as they await justice for his death.
“Eric was a good guy," Bush said. “Very adventurous, most young men are, but this did not have to happen to him. Put the guns down.”
The family stopped by the cemetery on what would have been his 17th birthday. Afterwards, they had a get-together at Shields’s grandmothers home.
“Now we’re sitting around having conversations, dreams, hoping we get that phone call from the detective that, ‘Hey, somebody called and reported who did this murder,’" Bush said.
According to Shields’s family, a $2,500 reward is available for any information that leads to an arrest.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
