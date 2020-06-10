First Alert Weather Day: Damaging wind, and tornado risk Wednesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wednesday afternoon is another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
We await a cold front into the FOX19 NOW viewing area that will bring us gusty winds, strong thunderstorms and the possibility of localized flooding mainly between the hours of 2pm and 8pm.
Most of us remain under an enhanced risk or slight risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center. This means the chance for some tornado development will be possible later this afternoon, especially north of the Ohio River.
These will quick moving strong and severe storms, that could cause power outages and tree damage.
Then starting on Thursday much less humid air arrives and a stay through the weekend.
Look for highs near 80 and in the upper 70s with sunshine right through the weekend.
