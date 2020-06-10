First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -
Wednesday is another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. The remnants of Cristobal will be well north of the FOX19 NOW viewing area but as it merges with a cold front, gusty winds, strong thunderstorms and the possibility of localized flooding will return to the area. Most of us remain under a Enhanced Risk or Slight Risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center. This means the chance for some brief tornado development will be possible later this afternoon.
The best chance will be from 2pm to 8pm in the FOX19 NOW viewing area before coming to an end.
Then starting on Thursday much less humid air arrives and a stay through the weekend.
Look for highs near 80 and in the upper 70s with sunshine right through the weekend.
