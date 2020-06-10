First Alert Weather Day: Wednesday Afternoon

Wednesday is another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. The remnants of Cristobal will be well north of the FOX19 NOW viewing area but as it merges with a cold front, gusty winds, strong thunderstorms and the possibility of localized flooding will return to the area. Most of us remain under a Enhanced Risk or Slight Risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center. This means the chance for some brief tornado development will be possible later this afternoon.