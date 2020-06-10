WATCH LIVE Gov. Holcomb updates Indiana’s COVID-19 response

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - An additional 339 Hoosiers have now been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced on Wednesday.
These most recent cases increase Indiana’s total number of coronavirus cases to 38,337, according to the ISDH.
Indiana has conducted a total of 320,094 coronavirus tests, which means 12% of the tests have come back positive for the virus, the ISDH reports.
On Wednesday, the ISDH reports 15 more deaths from the coronavirus.
Indiana’s overall coronavirus death toll is now 2,173, the ISDH’s data shows.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus cases, deaths and tests in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 175 cases, 22 deaths, 1,558 tests
- Fayette County: 80 cases, seven deaths, 964 tests
- Franklin County: 119 cases, eight deaths, 617 tests
- Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 175 tests
- Ripley County: 109 cases, six deaths, 1,169 tests
- Switzerland County: 21 cases, zero deaths, 307 tests
- Union County: 12 cases, zero deaths, 266 tests
Gov. Eric Holcomb will give an update at 2:30 p.m. EST.
