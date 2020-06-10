1 killed in Campbell Co. crash on AA Highway

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - An investigation is underway following a deadly crash in Campbell County.
Officers of the Campbell County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle collision on AA Highway north of Carthage Drive around 10:25 a.m.
According to their investigation, a vehicle driven by 65-year-old Gregory Staley was traveling north on AA Highway when he crossed the median, striking a vehicle being driven by 72-year-old Daniel Sizemore.
Staley’s vehicle left the roadway, rolled over and struck trees.
Staley was killed in the accident and Sizemore was uninjured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, however, the Campbell County Police Department said medical considerations have not been ruled out.
