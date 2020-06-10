Man charged with killing 4 in Cincinnati to face judge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man charged with killing four people in one day in Cincinnati is set to face a judge Wednesday morning.
Alto Miles, 42, is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Foley.
MIles is held on four counts of murder at the Hamilton County jail. When he was indicted recently, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced they are seeking the death penalty.
Cincinnati police arrested Miles on charges he gunned down William Bowen III and Michael Eves in Avondale and Bridggett Carter and Tasia Mason in North Avondale on April 10.
Miles killed them all in possibly three to four hours and evidence in the case is “overwhelming," according to Deters.
“As a matter of fact, (Miles) upon arrest told the investigators that had they not stopped him, he would have continued to kill," Deters said last month.
Two of the victims, Bowen III, 28, and Eves, 47, were found dead in the 3600 block of Reading Road in Avondale when police responded to a report of a shooting at 4:10 a.m.
The other two victims, Carter, 56, and Mason, 35, were found nearby in North Avondale more than 12 hours later. Police responded to a report of two unresponsive females in an apartment in the 800 block of Clinton Springs Avenue at 5:41 p.m.
Police have said the killings were not random, and the suspect and victims all knew each other or were acquainted.
Miles was living in an apartment building on Reading Road a few blocks away, court records show.
Miles was released from prison in 2018 and is on parole, according to the Ohio Department of Correction and Rehabilitation.
He was convicted of trafficking heroin and cocaine in 2016 and sentenced to two years in prison, court records show.
Miles has several convictions for drug possession and trafficking and served multiple prison sentences, according to court records.
It’s extremely rare for two double homicides in Cincinnati on the same day, let alone one person charged with both, police have said.
