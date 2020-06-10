Man who starved “Lou” the dog to death released early

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - A Butler County man who was sentenced to over a year in prison for starving a dog to death was released on appeal after serving 30 days.
David Neanover was charged with felony cruelty to a companion animal after his dog “Lou” died in May 2019.
Police say he left the dog to starve to death in the backyard of his Reily Township home.
Humane officials said the 2-year-old dog was 23 pounds underweight and covered in open sores due to a fungal infection. They also found rocks in his stomach which officials believe “Lou” ate because he was so hungry.
Neanover was sentenced to 180 days each for two counts of animal cruelty, according the court clerk.
He also received an additional 90 days for domestic violence and had to pay a fine.
The Butler County Clerk’s Office says the Neanover won an appeal for early release due to his preexisting health conditions and concerns about COVID-19.
He was released on June 4 after completing 30 days of his sentence, according to court documents.
Neanover will be on probation for two years.
