Metro to return to full service June 28
June 10, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 12:24 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Metro will resume full service effective Sunday, June 28 as the city begins to reopen.

Metro moved to a modified Saturday schedule on March 29 following the State issued “stay-at-home” order and subsequent ridership decline.

Keeping customers and employees safe during COVID-19:

  • Conducting rigorous daily cleaning of all buses.
  • Applying a chlorinated, sanitizing disinfectant that kills the coronavirus to all buses and surfaces inside buses and facilities, including poles, stanchions and seats and facilities, including Government Square.
  • Using an electrostatic sprayer which promotes surface adhesion of the disinfectant.
  • Installed plexi-glass barriers on-board all buses as an added layer of protection between customers and operators at the farebox.

Riders need to observe the following:

  • Pay fare using Transit App with EZFare for contactless payment.
  • Wear a mask, scarf or other facial covering if possible while riding.
  • Stand behind the plexiglass barrier at the farebox.
  • Spread out as much as possible onboard.
  • Observe CDC safety guidelines including using hand sanitizer, washing hands regularly, and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

Customers may view schedules and plan their trips here.

