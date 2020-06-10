Metro to return to full service June 28

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Metro will resume full service effective Sunday, June 28 as the city begins to reopen.
Metro moved to a modified Saturday schedule on March 29 following the State issued “stay-at-home” order and subsequent ridership decline.
Keeping customers and employees safe during COVID-19:
- Conducting rigorous daily cleaning of all buses.
- Applying a chlorinated, sanitizing disinfectant that kills the coronavirus to all buses and surfaces inside buses and facilities, including poles, stanchions and seats and facilities, including Government Square.
- Using an electrostatic sprayer which promotes surface adhesion of the disinfectant.
- Installed plexi-glass barriers on-board all buses as an added layer of protection between customers and operators at the farebox.
Riders need to observe the following:
- Pay fare using Transit App with EZFare for contactless payment.
- Wear a mask, scarf or other facial covering if possible while riding.
- Stand behind the plexiglass barrier at the farebox.
- Spread out as much as possible onboard.
- Observe CDC safety guidelines including using hand sanitizer, washing hands regularly, and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
Customers may view schedules and plan their trips here.
