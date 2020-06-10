Middletown bus riders told to self-monitor for COVID-19

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Butler County health officials are asking those who rode certain public bus lines in Middletown to self-monitor for COVID-19.
Those who rode the following City of Middletown Transit and Butler County Regional Transit Authority bus lines on the following dates should self-monitor for 14 days:
- Blue Line in Middletown from 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., May 27-June 5
- Green Line in Middletown from 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., May 27-June 5
The Butler County General Health District is contacting anyone believed to have had close contact with the infected individual. If you receive a call from BCGHD, you are encouraged to cooperate.
Symptoms to look out for include:
- Fever
- Temperature higher than 100.4° even if you don’t feel feverish.
- If you feel feverish with a temperature higher than your normal.
- Chills
- Cough
- Shortness of Breath or new difficulty breathing
- New fatigue
- New muscle or body aches
- New headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- New Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- New diarrhea
For more information, visit BCGHD’s website.
For more information about MTS and BCRTA’s cleaning procedures and COVID-19 prevention measures, visit https://www.butlercountyrta.com.
