Middletown bus riders told to self-monitor for COVID-19
Butler County General Health District says people who rode public buses in Middletown during certain dates should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. (Source: Pixabay)
June 10, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 6:46 PM

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Butler County health officials are asking those who rode certain public bus lines in Middletown to self-monitor for COVID-19.

Those who rode the following City of Middletown Transit and Butler County Regional Transit Authority bus lines on the following dates should self-monitor for 14 days:

  • Blue Line in Middletown from 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., May 27-June 5
  • Green Line in Middletown from 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., May 27-June 5

The Butler County General Health District is contacting anyone believed to have had close contact with the infected individual. If you receive a call from BCGHD, you are encouraged to cooperate.

Symptoms to look out for include:

  • Fever
  • Temperature higher than 100.4° even if you don’t feel feverish.
  • If you feel feverish with a temperature higher than your normal.
  • Chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of Breath or new difficulty breathing
  • New fatigue
  • New muscle or body aches
  • New headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • New Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • New diarrhea

For more information, visit BCGHD’s website.

For more information about MTS and BCRTA’s cleaning procedures and COVID-19 prevention measures, visit https://www.butlercountyrta.com.

