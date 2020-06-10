NASCAR releases statement on the confederate flag

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FOX19) - NASCAR took a strong stand against the display of the confederate flag on Wednesday with a statement.
“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”
NASCAR’s Cup series continues without fans on Wednesday, June 10, at 7 p.m. in Martinsville, VA.
The first event with limited fans in attendance will be on Sunday, June 14, in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race will be on FOX19 Now.
