Ohio COVID hospitalizations, ICU admissions continue downward trend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health reports 575 Ohioans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 232 are currently in the ICU.
Both figures represent low marks for the month of June. Previous reporting suggests the figures are lows for the month of May as well.
The DOH also reported 413 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 36 new deaths. Both figure track with the state’s 21-day reporting averages.
According to COVIDActnow.org, which relies on open-source data from state governments as well as third-parties, Ohio’s infection rate stands at .93, meaning each person in Ohio with the virus is infecting 0.93 other people.
That means virus counts are technically falls in the state, though the rate remains within the website’s category of “controlled growth.”
The website also reports Ohio’s current positive testing rate at 3.9 percent, which satisfied WHO guidelines of 10 percent but falls short of the 3 percent rate experts say is required to successfully contain any outbreaks.
