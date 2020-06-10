Ohio lawmakers pass bill renaming part of I-275 after Springdale officer killed in line of duty

COLUMBUS (FOX19) - A Springdale police officer killed in the line of duty is one step closer to being honored with part of a highway renamed in her honor.
The Ohio House on Tuesday passed House Bill 616, which renames a portion of Interstate 275 between Ohio 4 and Winton Road the “Kaia L. Grant Memorial Highway.”
“I appreciate the overwhelming support from my colleagues to ensure that Kaia’s memory endures forever," said State Rep. Sedrick Denson, D-Cincinnati.
Officer Grant, 33, was killed protecting and serving the community she loved during a police chase the evening of March 21.
She was trying to stop an armed, violent criminal who had vowed not to be taken alive and purposely struck her while she was doing her job and deploying stop sticks, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters and court records.
Another law enforcement officer, Springdale Police Sgt. Andrew Davis, also was hurt in the crash. He was treated at a local hospital and released.
House Bill 616 is a legislative package to rename multiple roads, bridges, and highways across the state.
The section of the bill renaming part of I-275 after Officer Grant was primarily sponsored by Denson and another local lawmaker, Jessica Miranda, D-Forest Park.
Two other local lawmakers are co-sponsors: State Reps. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, and Bridget Kelly, D-Cincinnati.
The legislation now heads to the Ohio Senate, where it awaits committee assignment.
