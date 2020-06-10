Police: Mt. Healthy crash results in several shots fired

MT. HEALTHY (FOX19) - Mt. Healthy police say they are investigating an auto accident that resulted in several shots being fired early Wednesday.
First responders were called to the 7900 block of Hamilton Avenue at Adams Road just after 2 a.m., police said in a news release.
“At this time, we have no reason to believe anyone was shot but several witnesses heard the shots, shell casings were recovered, and occupants from the involved vehicles left the scene before police arrived,” police wrote.
"The remaining vehicle occupants are not cooperating with the investigation."
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to contact Mt. Healthy Police Detective Jones at 513-728-3183 or mthpdcrimetips@mthealthy.org
