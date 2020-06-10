Cincinnati police searching for critically missing 9-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help locating a 9-year-old girl reported critically missing Wednesday night.
Sopheria White left 3330 Woodburn Avenue in Evanston for an unknown destination around 8 p.m., police say. They add it is “highly unlike her” not to come home.
White is described as 4 feet, 90 lbs. with braided hair and brown eyes.
She was reportedly last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts and black gym shoes.
If you have information on White’s wherabouts, you’re urged to call 911.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.