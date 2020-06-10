Reds Hall of Fame & Museum announces June reopening dates

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While the 2020 MLB season is in limbo there is at least one thing connected to America’s pastime that will be back soon.
The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum will reopen to members on June 13 and the general public will be allowed back a week later on June 20, the Reds announced on Wednesday.
New procedures like enhanced cleaning and special hours for seniors are among the things officials with the Reds HOF & Museum say they will do to keep everyone safe:
- Additional, enhanced cleaning, and disinfecting protocols.
- This includes more hand sanitizer stations throughout the museum as well as frequent cleaning and disinfection of touchscreen and high-contact surfaces.
- Capacity limits to be reduced so proper social distancing can take place.
- Staff will have daily temperature screenings and conduct self-health assessments.
- Staff will wear facial coverings while visitors are encouraged to do the same.
- Reserved admission times - guests are encouraged to reserve a time slot for their visit to help maintain social distancing in the museum.
- Members will receive an email to reserve their time slot for the first week.
- Special hours for seniors and other high-risk individuals for the coronavirus on Saturdays from 9-10 a.m.
The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m.
