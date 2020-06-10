Risk increases for severe storms: Timeline

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The risk has increased for severe storms in the Tri-State Wednesday afternoon and evening.
It’s a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
The Storm Prediction Center upgraded our risk of severe weather to “enhanced” north of the Ohio River. A “slight” risk covers the rest of our counties.
The Storm Prediction Center uses a five-point scale, ranging from “marginal” to “high” risk. An “enhanced” risk is the middle option. It means there is an enhanced potential for dangerous weather compared to “slight” risk areas.
The remnants of Cristobal will be well north of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, but we will see strong storms as it merges with a cold front, says Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
High, damaging winds will be the biggest threat, along with hail and heavy downpours that could cause flooding. Small tornadoes also will be possible.
It will be hot and humid again with a high of 85 degrees. Much cooler air is expected to arrive once the storms pass through late Wednesday.
