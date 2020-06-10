SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 10 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is likely well into evening for the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Thunderstorms with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible along with flash flooding.
Showers and thunderstorms will push through the FOX19 NOW viewing area and come to an end late this evening evening followed by the leading edge of cooler less humid air.
The much less humid air arrives and a stay through the weekend and into early next week. Late next week looks hot and humid again.
