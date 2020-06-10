Sheriff: Two teens arrested in fatal Liberty Twp. shooting

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects involved in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man.
Felony warrants have been issued for a third suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to the investigation, the suspects involved lured Khalic Rova-Shaquille Milton to the Liberty Township are on June 9 to rob him of his vehicle.
During the course of the robbery, Milton was shot several times.
Marshall Tooson, 18, is charged with murder, aggravated robbery.
A 14-year-old female was charged with complicity to aggravated robbery, complicity to murder and tampering with evidence.
Warrants have been issued for Tyree Jeffery Cross for complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated robbery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
“Our detectives worked tirelessly to solve this case. Let this be known, if you think you can come to Butler County and commit these heinous crimes and get away with it, you obviously are not familiar on how we do things here. You may want to educate yourself,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.
