Sheriff: 27-year-old man shot, critically hurt in Elmwood Place

ELMWOOD PLACE (FOX19) - A 27-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Elmwood Place Tuesday night, authorities said.
Elmwood Place police found Tyrone Sims suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back near the intersection of Spruce Street and Hasler Lane, according to a news release from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Sims was transported to the University Hospital Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section are assisting in the investigation.
Further details including what led up to the shooting and suspect information was not released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Elmwood Police Department: 513-242-0756, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section: 513-851-6000, or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.