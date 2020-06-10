SUV crashes into Fairfield Smoothie King, car waiting in drive-thru

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - When you see the video from a Smoothie King in Fairfield it can be hard to believe no injuries were listed on the police report.
Around 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, an SUV crashed into the Smoothie King on Michael Lane, the report from Fairfield Police shows.
The vehicle was going south on Michael Lane as it approached the parking lot but around that time the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to the police report.
After crossing the center line and running off the road, the report states the SUV then ran over multiple curbs as it headed towards the Smoothie King drive-thru.
The SUV landed on top of a vehicle waiting for their order before crashing into the wall near the drive-thru, the Fairfield Police report shows.
In the video from above the drive-thru, you can the SUV driver get out and walk over to the car to check on the other people.
According to the report, no injuries were reported from the three people inside the vehicles.
A video from inside Smoothie King shows an employee working just a few feet from where the SUV came crashing through.
That video appears to show the employee walking away after the SUV crashes through the wall.
