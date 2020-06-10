Two indicted on bestiality charges in Northern Kentucky

Warning: This story contains details some readers may find inappropriate.
MASON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A man and woman in Northern Kentucky have been indicted on bestiality charges, according to court documents.
Nolene Renee Horn, 44, of Bracken County and Christopher Jones, 50, of Mason County are charged with two felony counts of sexual crimes against an animal and two misdemeanor counts of torture of a dog, the court documents say.
The indictment came down Monday from a Mason Circuit Court Grand Jury, according to a release issued Wednesday by Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Cameron adds warrants have been issued for both Horn’s and Jones’s arrest.
According to court documents, the alleged crimes occurred November 3 in Mason County, when Horn and Jones engaged in sexual contact with a dog and/or aided another person to engage in sexual contact with a dog.
Cameron calls the indictment Kentucky’s first charge of bestiality since the passage of a 2019 law making sex crimes against an animal a Class D felony.
That law, Senate Bill 67, took effect June 27, 2019.
“This type of heinous and obscene crime cannot go unpunished,” Cameron said. “I am grateful for the Maysville Police Department’s diligent investigation of this case, and our Office of Special Prosecutions is pleased to assist Mason County by prosecuting the case on behalf of the commonwealth.”
Cameron says the Maysville Police Department investigated the case, with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office providing forensic support.
After the investigation, Cameron explains the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions was appointed to handle the case.
Assistant Attorney General Rewa Zakharia will prosecute the case on behalf of the Commonwealth, Cameron says.
A court date is scheduled for the defendants arraignment June 23.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.