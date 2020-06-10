Update: Thomas More Football will play 9-game schedule

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (FOX19) - Thomas More University will play a shortened, nine-game football season after the Mid-South Conference approved the latest guidelines proposed by the NAIA.
As recommended by the conference Football Oversight Committee and approved by the football athletic directors and head coaches, the conference schedule will officially begin on September 12 with all 22 teams in action.
“Pushing the conference start date back to September 12 gives our coaches more time to get student-athletes acclimated and assess and focus on their appropriate physical conditioning after such a long, unprecedented period with no supervised work-outs,” Mid-South Conference Commissioner Eric Ward said. “A later start will also help accommodate a later-than-usual initial reporting date for football due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the preparations that our campuses are making in anticipation of a return to in-person instruction this fall.”
Teams will play primarily within their divisions in 2020, including playing some opponents in a home-and-home series. Only one of the games -- as determined by the conference -- will be considered a divisional game and count towards the divisional standings.
