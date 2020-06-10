VIDEO: Springboro police chase ends in rollover crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Springboro Police Department has released dash camera video of a police chase that went through city streets, neighborhoods and ended with an off-road crash.
The chase started late on May 26 and carried into the early morning hours of May 27, ending in a rollover crash along Franklin-Trenton Road.
Dash cam video from Springboro police cruisers show a pursuit that crosses city lines.
After the side-by-side crashed, police say the driver, Michael Morris, fought to get away from officers.
Officer Heath Martin wrote in his report: “Mr. Morris struck me in the face with his elbow, breaking and knocking my glasses off my face causing my nose to bleed.”
Springboro police arrested Michael Morris and charged him with OVI, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, failure to comply, obstructing official business and vandalism.
Morris pleaded not guilty to those charges and his case will go before a grand jury.
