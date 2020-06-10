WATCH LIVE: City Council to vote on whether curfew charges against protesters should be dropped

By Jared Goffinet | June 10, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 1:51 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council will vote on whether or not curfew violation charges against Cincinnati’s peaceful protesters should be dropped.

On Tuesday, City Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee recommended a motion that would provide alternatives to prosecution.

The possible alternatives as it stands now include:

  • In exchange for a guilty plea, the charges against a protester would be dropped to disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor. Legal fees would be waived and the city would not stop an immediate expungement.
  • The charges against a protestor would be dismissed if they sign a waiver they won’t sue the city in the future over the curfew.
  • A “reconciliation program” with meetings between protesters and city and police employees.
  • A protester enters a diversion program. If they attend a certain amount of time without further arrests, the charges are dropped.

The motion passed and now awaits a vote from the full council.

Whether to drop the charges is ultimately up to the city solicitor’s office.

