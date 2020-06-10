Nearly 200 new coronavirus cases reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - An additional 191 coronavirus cases were announced on Wednesday by Gov. Andy Beshear during his daily news conference.
Eleven of the newest cases come from counties in Northern Kentucky, according to the data from the Northern Kentucky Health Department.
Kentucky’s total number of coronavirus cases is now 11,883 after adding in these most recent ones.
NKY Health reports a total of 1,360 coronavirus cases in the Northern Kentucky area.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in Northern Kentucky:
- Boone County - 500 cases
- Campbell County - 190 cases
- Grant County - 49 cases
- Kenton County - 621 cases
The governor also announced seven more Kentucky residents have died from the coronavirus.
A total of 484 people in Kentucky have now died from the virus, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
Northern Kentucky accounts for 69 of those deaths, NKY Health reports.
With 189 coronavirus testing sites in the state, Beshear says Kentucky has now conducted a total of 302,347 tests.
“Testing is absolutely critical if we want to reopen safely,” the governor said.
If you would like to get tested, here is a list of testing locations in the Northern Kentucky area:
- Boone County - Bluegrass Urgent Care in Walton (Call 859-485-7900)
- Campbell County - Bluegrass Urgent Care in Cold Spring (Register online here)
- Kenton County - Bluegrass Urgent Care in Crescent Springs (Register online here) - CareFirst Urgent Care in Florence (Call 859-817-1320) - Independence Urgent Care in Independence (Register online here)
“If you haven’t ever had a test, get one. If you haven’t had one in about a month, get one. If you’ve started doing more things out there, get one. If you are somebody who is going back to work, get one,” Gov. Beshear said. “It not only can give you peace of mind to know that you are not spreading it to other people, it also helps us as a state to have the data that we need.”
If you have been involved in any of the recent protests, the governor suggests you get tested for the coronavirus.
“If you have been out in a demonstration or a march, pushing for a better, safer world, we would really encourage you to get tested,” the governor added. “At just about all testing sites, it is completely free. This is just a good idea to make sure that you are completely safe and healthy.”
