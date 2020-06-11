BIGGBY COFFEE offers ‘BIGG’ incentives for new locations in priority markets

EAST LANSING, Mich. - BIGGBY® COFFEE, the fastest growing coffee chain in America, today announced an exciting and unique rebate program for new franchise locations in opportunity markets around the country in celebration of the brand’s 25th birthday. The program returns over half of the initial franchising fee at the time the new store opens in refunds and merchandise. Area Representative Shanna Novosel made the announcement.
“For those who are looking for a career change or an opportunity to be their own boss without the uncertainty of an unproven concept, this is the perfect time to explore opening a BIGGBY® COFFEE cafe in their neighborhood,” said Novosel. “We are eager to welcome the next generation of owner-operators to our family, and this program makes taking that step even more possible.”
New and existing BIGGBY® COFFEE owner-operators alike are eligible for the program, which is offered in priority markets around the country, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, South Carolina and Florida.
To qualify for the refund, prospective owner-operators must sign a Franchise Agreement for a new cafe and pay the full franchising fee of $20,000 on or before September 30, 2020. At the time the store opens, new BIGGBY franchisees will receive over $15,000 worth of essential equipment and inventory, while existing owner-operators will receive an essential equipment and inventory package valuing over $10,000.
Terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit biggbyfranchising.com or contact franchiseinfo@biggby.com.
Above press release provided by BIGGBY COFFEE