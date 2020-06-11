Cincinnati mayor to unveil budget Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mayor John Cranley is expected to unveil the city’s proposed operating and capital budgets during a 10 a.m. news conference Thursday.
It will be held at the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio and not at City Hall, where it’s usually held.
Cincinnati Health Commissioner Melba Moore, Urban League President & CEO Eddie Koen and community organizations and leaders are expected to attend, according to a city news release.
Like other cities across the state, Cincinnati is grappling with major and sudden losses of income tax revenue as a result of an economic shutdown to try to stop the virus from spreading. The budget deficit is estimated to be about $91 million at last check.
Now, Cincinnati leaders must find ways to make cuts while continuing to try to provide as many services as possible during this unprecedented time.
It’s not clear yet what the operating budget will be. The one for this year was $417 million.
Earlier this year, the mayor announced furloughs and budget cuts.
City Manager Patrick Duhaney also has recommended city council members cut human service agencies by 25%.
So far, the Cincinnati Police Department has escaped furloughs and layoffs.
It’s not clear now if that will continue, especially in light of the recent police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.
Their deaths have prompted calls to defund police departments.
Floyd’s death also has sparked a global movement over police brutality and racial prejudice.
The city imposed a nightly curfew for more than a week after protests the last weekend of May, while mostly peaceful according to police, turned violent and destructive at times.
Protests are still being held in the Tri-State over his death, including one tonight in Blue Ash.
So far, the city has incurred $426,361 in overtime costs related to the protests, city records show.
