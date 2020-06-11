Coronavirus: Kentucky state park campgrounds can reopen

COVINGTON (FOX19) - Thursday is another day of reopenings in Kentucky.
State park campgrounds and Kentucky Horse Park can open again after coronavirus shut them down in March.
Next week, some child care and low touch youth sports can resume starting Monday. Bars also can reopen and social gatherings can be held of up to 50 people.
In Kentucky earlier this week, aquariums, distilleries, libraries, limited outdoor attractions, and museums were permitted to open.
These facilities will have several virus precautions in place including social distancing and requirements for facial coverings.
Looking ahead next week in Ohio, casinos, amusement parks, and water parks can reopen Friday, June 19. Kings Island and Cedar Point are reopening in July.
Zoos, cinemas, museums, trampoline parks and playgrounds were among many recreational and entertainment facilities reopened Wednesday, again with COVID-19 precautions and restrictions.
