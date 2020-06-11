Police looking for 16-year-old girl reported critically missing

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The Colerain Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl reported critically missing Thursday afternoon.
Kayla Smith was last seen in Clippard Park in Northgate, Ohio around 3:15 p.m., police say.
They add she has been known to frequent the Seven Hills area.
Smith is described as having black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt with a black hoodie.
In the image below, the photo on the left is what she is wearing today, Thursday. The photo on the right is a clearer picture of her.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call 911 immediately.
