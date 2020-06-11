Dr. Amy Acton steps down from Ohio’s Director of Health position

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Dr. Amy Acton will be stepping down from her position as the Ohio Director of Health.
The governor says that she will be taking on the role of Ohio's Chief Health Advisor.
"In her new role, she will take a comprehensive and holistic approach to address health and well-being for all Ohioans. In addition to advising on health issues, she will continue to focus on the COVID-19 crisis, while remaining committed to the vision of the Ohio Department of Health," Gov. DeWine said.
ODH says Dr. Acton has more than 30 years of experience in medical practice, government and community service, healthcare policy and advocacy, academic and nonprofit administration, consulting, teaching, and data analysis.
“When I was elected Governor, I knew that I wanted a Director of Health with a strong public health background, someone who had a passion for public health, and someone who could talk to Ohio citizens in a candid way about health issues,” Gov. DeWine said.
"Let me say how very grateful for Dr. Acton's selfless and tireless service to the people of Ohio as our Department of Health Director," Gov. DeWine said. "No one is more passionate about public health than Dr. Amy Acton. She always puts the health and safety of Ohioans first and foremost."
Gov. DeWine says that General Counsel for the Ohio Department of Health, Lance Himes, will be serving as the interim director again.
ODH says Himes has worked with them for more than 15 years.
Before becoming a general council, he worked in environmental health and compliance issues. One of his significant achievements includes the legal implementation of Ohio's smoke- free workplace law and rules.
