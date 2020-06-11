Excessive force lawsuit filed against Norwood officer, chief

NORWOOD (FOX19) - A Norwood police officer and the chief face an excessive force lawsuit filed by two brothers arrested at a fast food restaurant last year.
Eddie Matthews and Jermaine Lofton allege in court documents Officer Jeffrey Stramm and Police Chief William Kramer violated their rights by Straumm unlawfully stopping, seizing and arresting them, “causing significant physical and psychological injuries."
It was all caught on video at Taco Bell on the corner of Montgomery Road and Sherman Avenue on Sept. 21, 2019, according to the lawsuit.
"As a result of Stamm’s unlawful arrest of him, Eddie’s parole was temporarily revoked and he was forced to spend an additional nine days in the Hamilton County Justice Center," the suit states.
“Upon review of the body camera footage, all criminal charges were eventually dropped against (the siblings), but not before they were forced to expend significant sums on defense counsel in Eddie’s case and take time off of work on multiple occasions to return to Cincinnati from Illinois for court appearances in Jermaine’s case.”
The men are seeking more than $75,000, “jointly and severally,” for compensatory damages to be proved at trial, punitive damages “because the actions of Defendants were malicious and intended to cause Plaintiff severe harm,” reasonable attorney’s fees, costs and all other relief to which he may be lawfully entitled, the suit states.
FOX19 NOW is seeking comment from Norwood police and will update this story once we receive it.
