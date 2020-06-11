Large shooting scene at Liberty Township park

LIBERTY TWP. (FOX19) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at a large shooting scene right now at a Liberty Township park.
Investigators and road deputies tell us they have been out all night at Liberty Park off Yankee Road.
They were first called to a report of a large fight and shots fired there just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, dispatchers say.
At least one person went to a hospital with gunshot wound, sheriff’s officials say, and no one is in custody.
