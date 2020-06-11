Local theater to air classic films from the 80’s & 90’s amid reopening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - “We were 9 months old going into the COVID shutdown. We felt like we were just getting our mojo but now, we’re back!” Said the GM of RJ Cinema, Distillery & Taproom,Ric Welker.
“We’re back”. Two words that carry a lot of weight for local business owners everywhere.
Here in Ohio, Ric Welker works to prepare RJ Cinemas, Distillery and Taproom for opening day.
They opened on Wednesday for their members, Friday, they open to the public.
“All of our customers keep saying ‘I need to get back to the movies, i want to get back to the movies’.” said Welker.
Zoos, museums and indoor movie theaters were on the list of facilities that could reopen. Governor, Mike Dewine recently made that announcement.
When Welker and his team heard the news, they got right to work.
“The amount of money we’re spending to get a bar, restaurant, concession stand, movie theater up..let’s just say it’s been impressive.” said Welker.
So, what can you expect to see when you walk inside the building?
Staff will be wearing masks, the food and drink you purchase will be served on disposable plates.
Buying your movie ticket will look a little different, too. You must buy it online. That ensures your socially distant (and sanitized) seat is saved for you.
“There will be no one sitting behind you, in front of you, you’ll have more than 6 ft between you and the next guest” said Welker.
Since the summer blockbuster season won’t be as big as expected, RJ Cinemas will air some of our favorites on the big screen.
Think “The Wizard of Oz”, “E.T.”, “The Goonies” and “National Lampoon’s Vacation”
You can find ticketing info and movie times here.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.