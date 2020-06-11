A long stretch of quiet weather begins

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The National Weather Service in Wilmington has completed their storm damage survey from Wednesday’s storms in the Tri-State. They have determined straight line winds are responsible for tree and minor structural damage in Clinton and Highland Counties. Winds near Leesburg on Careytown road were around 70mph. In Highland County near Danville, Hillsboro and New Market winds were as high as 70-80mph. The NWS says tornadoes were not responsible for the damage but gustnadoes were reported. Gustnadoes produce dust swirls that appear like small tornadoes but are not attached to the clouds.