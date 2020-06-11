A long stretch of quiet weather begins

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The National Weather Service in Wilmington has completed their storm damage survey from Wednesday’s storms in the Tri-State. They have determined straight line winds are responsible for tree and minor structural damage in Clinton and Highland Counties. Winds near Leesburg on Careytown road were around 70mph. In Highland County near Danville, Hillsboro and New Market winds were as high as 70-80mph. The NWS says tornadoes were not responsible for the damage but gustnadoes were reported. Gustnadoes produce dust swirls that appear like small tornadoes but are not attached to the clouds.
As for the weather ahead, we see plenty of quiet conditions headed our way! You may notice some fog developing overnight in low lying spots. Otherwise it will be quiet. Low 58. Friday afternoon will be slightly warmer. High 83.
Friday overnight we could see a stray shower but most activity will remain north of the Tri-State. As a weak cold front moves through, temperatures will fall to the 70s Saturday and Sunday with increased clouds Saturday afternoon.
It looks like we remain dry until the middle of next week.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.