Low humidity and sunshine right into your weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Plenty of comfortable sunshine with highs near 80 degrees on your Thursday.
One thing you will notice the next several days it will be cool in the morning hours. Morning lows Thursday morning will be a degree or two above and below 60° then we drop in the 50s Friday through Monday.
The much less humid air will stay through the weekend and into early next week. Look for sunshine and daytime highs in the upper 70s this weekend.
Late next week looks hot and humid again.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.